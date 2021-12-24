PM visits flood victims in Mentakab (Updated)

TEMERLOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today visited flood victims at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Mentakab.

He arrived at about 10.45am and was there for about 45 minutes, during which he was also briefed on the flood situation in the district.

There are 938 victims from 336 families being accommodated at the PPS.

Based on a data by the Pahang Disaster Management Committee, a total of 12,663 victims, involving 3,629 families, are at 79 PPS in the Temerloh district.

After talking to some of the victims at the PPS at SJKC Mentakab, the prime minister then left for another PPS, at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Karak Setia.

Meanwhile, the flood victims at SJKC Mentakab, when met by Bernama, said the Prime Minister had asked about their welfare and expressed his sympathy for the hardship faced by them due to the flood disaster.

Winda Kaban, 39, said the prime minister also requested for medical officers to attend to her husband, Rozali Muhammad Sharif, 53, who became paralysed following a stroke six months ago.

“My husband could not walk and the PM called a doctor to come to our tent to check his condition,” she said, adding that her house in Kampung Tanjung Kerayong, Mentakab, was in two-feet high of flood water when she decided to evacuate to the PPS.

“I was advised by the police to evacuate due to my husband’s condition, which would make the rescue process difficult if I were to wait for the flood water to rise higher,” she added.

Another victim, Hazlina Ariffin, 53, said she and her mother, Robiatun Kassim, 82, who is wheel-chair bound, moved to the Mentakab Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) quarters last Monday and then was brought to the PPS the following day.

“I’m just worried about my mother. Luckily, our house is near to the fire and rescue station, so help arrived quickly,” she said.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama around Temerloh town found that the situation was improving with several main roads already opened for motorists, but parts of Mentakab town were still flooded.

-Bernama