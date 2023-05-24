PM visits LIMA at MIEC

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ‘23) at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the MIEC compound at 8.35 am and they were accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) Commander General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Anwar started his visit with a walkabout to see a static display of several air defence assets, including the RMAF F/A18D Hornet on the runway or tarmac in front of MIEC.

The prime minister also spent some time talking to the air force members involved in the aerobatic show, who are from five countries, namely Indonesia, China, South Korea, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, before visiting several booths inside the MIEC.

Later, the prime minister is scheduled to witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), also to be held at MIEC.

LIMA ‘23, themed ‘The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade’, opened yesterday and will end on May 27.

This edition of the exhibition involves two ministries, the Ministry of Defence (Defence Sector) and the Ministry of Transport (Commercial Sector).

The biennial exhibition was last held in 2019 and in 2021, it was postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic. -Bernama