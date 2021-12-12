PM visits Malaysian Family Sales Programme at Triang, Bera

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today took time to survey the price of goods being sold at the Malaysian Family Sales Programme held at Jalan Centre Triang, here.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera Member of Parliament, arrived at 1.20pm and spent over half an hour mingling with visitors and traders involved in the programme.

Besides visiting the stalls, Ismail Sabri also stopped to meet staff manning the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) electronic-service counter and District Health Office counter which was opened for those who wish to register for the Covid-19 booster shot.

Meanwhile, Siti Jelaha Md Lela, 54, who operates a food stall at Kampung Kuala Triang, here said she arrived early to take advantage of the special offers and was happy with her purchase of cooking oil, flour and various other items as they were much cheaper than the usual price.

“The prices of flour and cooking oil were a lot less than what I usually pay at the village shop,” she said and was thankful for the government’s initiative.

Civil servant Nor Nazirah Ab Razak, 26, who came with her mother Hairah Lasa, 66, to get basic necessities said, items such as chicken, flour and rice were sold much cheaper than at the shops around Felda Sebertak, located about 20 kilometres from the programme site.

“It’s worth the trip especially if you come here to buy items in bulk as you can make some savings,” she said.

The Malaysian Family Sales Programme launched on Dec 2 by Ismail Sabri, is a government initiative to help alleviate the cost of living of the people, especially those from the low-income group.

The programme offers consumers the option to get various daily necessities at prices up to 20 per cent lower than the local market price.

Among items sold are poultry, fish, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice and processed goods.

-Bernama