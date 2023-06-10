PM visits Masdar City

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited Masdar City, renowned as the world's first planned sustainable city.

Located six kilometres from the Abu Dhabi airport, Masdar City is also a free zone and designed to be a business hub and a destination for cleantech companies.

Initiated in 2008, Masdar City is Abu Dhabi's pioneering vision of a city of the future.

With the goal of becoming the world's most sustainable eco-city, Masdar City is leading the way by developing a greenprint for how cities can accommodate rapid urbanisation and dramatically reduce energy, water and waste.

Anwar is also scheduled to visit the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) before joining the congregants to perform Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Anwar will also meet with Malaysians residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later today.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Anwar arrived here on Thursday for a two-day working visit to the UAE. -Bernama