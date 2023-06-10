PM visits Masdar City, witnesses signing of MoU worth US$8b in renewable energy

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the Masdar City, known as the world's first planned sustainable city which is located six kilometres from the Abu Dhabi airport.

The Masdar City is a free zone designed to be a business hub and a destination for cleantech companies.

Initiated in 2008, Masdar City is Abu Dhabi's pioneering vision of a city of the future and with the goal of becoming the world's most sustainable eco-city, Masdar City is leading the way by developing a greenprint for how cities can accommodate rapid urbanisation and dramatically reduce energy, water and waste.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by Masdar City Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Baghoum.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber who is also Masdar Chairman and Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

The Prime Minister also had a meeting with Sultan Ahmed before witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC) to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy projects in Malaysia worth US$8 billion (US$1=RM4.725).

The MoU was signed by MIDA CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Anwar later joined the congregants to perform Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet Malaysians residing in the UAE later today.

Anwar arrived here on Thursday for a two-day working visit to the UAE. -Bernama