PM walking the talk on public service salary review, says Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The assurance that the government will review the public service salary and the upcoming announcement of the fixed remunerations for civil servants are proof that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is always walking the talk, says the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs).

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said the good news came only one week after Cuepacs met with Anwar on July 18 to provide its views on the adjustment of fixed allowances for civil servants.

“Cuepacs assures that the Prime Minister’s dedication will be translated into the delivery of the best service quality by the public servants.

“The civil servants will be the best facilitators in the recovery of the country’s economy in line with the Prime Minister’s efforts,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Anwar said he would announce several fixed remunerations for civil servants in a week or two, adding that he would chair the first management meeting on salary scheme adjustment next week.

On July 13, Anwar said the salary scheme for civil servants would be increased in stages based on the country's economic capabilities and the proposal would be presented in a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Services Department director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamad before the elections in six states on Aug 12.

Adnan said Anwar’s assurance means they will finally see the readjustment of the civil servant salary scheme becomes a reality after so long.

Cuepacs proposed a raise on the rate of annual salary increment and the public service fixed allowance by RM100 besides paying the full amount of the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) to the civil servants residing in government residential quarters, among other things.

“Regardless of the government’s decision, civil servants will continue to provide the best service to the people and the country unconditionally,“ he said. -Bernama