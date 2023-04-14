PM wants customs to submit complete report on Australia drug smuggling case

SUNGAI PETANI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) has been instructed to prepare a complete and detailed report on the seizure of 336 kliogrammes (kg) of heroin with an estimated value of AUD268.8 million (RM789.56 million) in a shipping container from Malaysia to Brisbane on March 13.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he wanted the report presented to him in two weeks, aimed at discovering how and why it happened, which he described as a national humiliation.

“....if proven that it was really smuggled out of Port Klang Selangor. The question is how such a huge amount could get past such a complex system.

“So I have asked Customs, which is responsible, to provide a full report on how and why it happened, after 12, 16 times till they were caught in Australia, as it shows the weaknesses in our system that we need to address,” he said during his speech at an Iftar event at the Home Ministry here today.

He added that he had instructed the Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department to assist in investigations and ensure that such smuggling activities could be curbed.

Smuggling was not a small matter and the focus should not only be about the large amount of drugs or its value in millions, but the weaknesses in the national security system, the Prime Minister said.

“When we talk about good governance, fighting corruption and power abuse, things like this still happen. That’s why we cannot compromise, we have to take stern action against criminals,” he said.

The 336 kg heroin worth an estimated AUD268.8 million (RM789.56 million) was stashed in two 500 kg concrete blocks and checks revealed that the shipment was declared as solar panel accessories and arrived in Brisbane Port from Malaysia on March 13.

Meanwhile, Anwar also conveyed his appreciation to security and enforcement teams under the Home Ministry, along with the Malaysian Armed Forces who play such important roles in ensuring national security.

“It’s true that we have recorded growth, it’s true we have held independent elections, it’s true we live comfortably, but let’s not forget that the peace we enjoy and the role of the police and the security teams’ in maintaining it,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani were also present at the event. - Bernama