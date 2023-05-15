PM wants enforcement bodies to raise performance, governance

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded all enforcement bodies under the Home Ministry (KDN) to improve their performance apart from assisting the government to carry out a shift in administration governance.

He said the services by these groups should be able to help drive national economic growth apart from ensuring the fair distribution of the country’s wealth.

“I have always called for improvement at our airports, and borders in the Cabinet meeting, just now we also discussed at the National Economic Council with Deputy Zahid (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) as smuggling is still rife...we lost RM10 billion worth of diesel every year.

“This (RM10 billion) can be used to build universities, repair police and armed forces quarters, prisons as I am asking the enforcement bodies to find the ways...to better services with more effective operation,” he said in his speech when attending the Ceremony to Instil Noble Values and KDN Madani Hari Raya celebration at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said reprimand did not mean that no good had been done by the enforcement bodies before, but rather it is only to drive them towards better services.

“The government appreciates the services of all enforcement agencies in this country, so far the country is peaceful, and the institutions are running well compared to some countries, but we as humans must have the desire to do better, and strive for excellence.

“If in a meeting, the reports received were all good, yet there is still room to improve the service... (whether) in politics, in careers, in enforcement, immigration, prisons, police, we have to do better,“ he said.

He added that all parties need to emulate the approach of the Unity Government through Malaysia MADANI in bringing about change, especially involving a shift in governance.

“It is impossible if we have a new government with a new approach but there is no change, corruption is still there, if it is still there, whoever becomes a minister, becomes richer and richer... So I seek such cooperation so that the services of our comrades can bring about a shift in the service,“ he said. -Bernama