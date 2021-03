KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has urged all Muslims in this country to embrace the Israk Mikraj event although it has to be celebrated under the new norms.

He said Muslims in Malaysia would usually hold various events to celebrate Israk Mikraj on 27th Rejab such as religious talks and forums but the Covid-19 pandemic has called for a moderate celebration.

“However, I believe that Prophet Muhammad’s great traverse which is full of miracles can be appreciated by the entire ummah,” he said in the latest posting on his official Facebook account last night.

The Prime Minister hoped that the Muslims would take the lessons behind the event to strive for good deeds and leave the bad attitudes behind.

The Israk Mikraj event finalises the mandatory five-times-a-day-prayers for Muslims whereby Prophet Muhammad personally witnessed the greatness of Allah.

It took place a year before the Prophet migrated to Madinah from Makkah which then became the model of Islamic administration which was successful in spreading Islam and develop harmonious inter-religious relations. -Bernama