PM wants UPSI to develop automotive research and training centre

TANJUNG MALIM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has suggested that Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, which is located within the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) region, develop a Centre of Advanced Automotive Research and Training (CAART).

He said this is to meet the needs of the country’s automotive sector in terms of trained manpower, education and research.

“By being equipped with lecture rooms, accommodation facilities and high-tech laboratories, CAART at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris can focus on research, skills training, human resource development and maintenance related to the latest automotive technology.

“This is to ensure that the demand and supply in terms of the latest technology, training and human resource at AHTV can be sustained in a productive manner,” he said when launching AHTV here today.

He said AHTV is also targeted to be a referral centre for development and research for technology based on global climate compliance with the establishment of a Research University that is significant for this industry.

Ismail Sabri said the proposed training centre would indirectly give focus on the development of electric vehicles as the future direction of the automotive industry which capitalises on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the latest technology.

He said efforts to develop AHTV into a new hub for manufacturing electric vehicles are in line with the government’s desire and commitment towards achieving the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, apart from making Malaysia a carbon-neutral nation by 2050.

“The government hopes that this development project can drive the development of downstream industries and other sectors which are focused on the latest technology, especially in the efficient use and management of resources to reduce the greenhouse effect.

“InsyaAllah, with a direction that is carefully mapped out, AHTV can bring benefits to not only local residents but also Malaysia in general,” he added. — Bernama