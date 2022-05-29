PM wishes Happy National Journalists Day to media practitioners

MALACCA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today wished Happy National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2022 to all journalists and media practitioners in the country.

He is scheduled to officiate the HAWANA 2022 celebration themed ‘People’s Voice, National Aspiration’ this evening.

“See you this evening in Melaka!”, he tweeted.

The event will be broadcast live on Bernama TV (Astro 502), RTM and Astro Awani beginning 2.30 pm.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the HAWANA 2022 celebration which takes place in Malacca will see the reading of the Malacca Declaration 2022 which contains the views and aspirations of journalists in carrying out their duties and playing a role in developing the country.

The highlight of the event is the presentation of the HAWANA 2022 Award to professional journalists, individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions not only in the field of journalism but in shaping the minds of the people through their works.

The largest gathering to commemorate and appreciate the journalism profession in Malaysia is also attended by representatives of journalists from Indonesia and Vietnam.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalist Day in conjunction with the publication of the first newspaper edition in Malaysia, which is Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939. — Bernama