PM wishes happy Sarawak Day to all Sarawakians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today wished Happy Sarawak Day to all Sarawakians celebrating to commemorate the deeds and contributions of the state’s leaders and freedom fighters.

“National unity is the most important element in building a peaceful and stable country. The effort to unite the people through racial integration in this country has started a long time ago.

“In the context of Sarawak, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is committed to continuing the agenda to ensure further development and progress in the Land of the Hornbills,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said Sarawak is among the states that are always given the priority by the PN government in any development programme, especially aimed at closing the economic gap among the districts in the state.

“This is in line with the goals of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to make Malaysia a sustainable developing country in line with a fair, just and inclusive economic distribution at all levels of income, ethnicities and regions,” he said.

In the posting, the Prime Minister also said that he had the opportunity of celebrating the Sarawak Day with the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmakers at a luncheon held at the Parliament Building today.

The celebration of Sarawak Day 2020 themed “Sarawak Cemerlang” will be held virtually and will be streamed live over various social media platforms from Miri today.

The state government has fixed Sarawak Day celebration on July 22 since 2016 and was gazetted as a public holiday to commemorate the day, the last British Government Governor Sir Alexander Waddell symbolically handed over the state administration to the local people in 1963. — Bernama