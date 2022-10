KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has wished a Happy Deepavali to all Malaysians celebrating the festival today.

Ismail Sabri in a Facebook post said he hoped it would further promote unity among the people.

“Hopefully the festival of lights will bring more unity and strengthen the bond among the Keluarga Malaysia.

“I am confident that this year’s Deepavali festival will be celebrated more joyfully with dearest family members and friends,“ read the post. - Bernama