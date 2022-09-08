PM wishes Malayalees ‘Happy Onam’

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today extended Onam greetings to the Malayalee community in the country.

Through a post on Facebook, he hoped that the Onam festival will bring prosperity and happiness to everyone in the Malayalee community in the country.

“May the harmony and well-being of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) continue to remain strong with the diversity of festivals celebrated in this country,” he said.

Onam, a harvest festival of the Malayalee community, is celebrated during the first month of the Malayalam calendar called Chingam, which corresponds to August-September.

This traditional festival is celebrated by the people of Kerala, in the southern part of India, to welcome a legendary emperor (Bali Chakravarthi or Mahabali) who is believed to bring about a bountiful harvest. - Bernama