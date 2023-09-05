PM wishes ‘selamat datang’ to Coldplay

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) extended his ‘selamat datang’ (welcome) greeting to Coldplay, on learning that the world renowned band has confirmed their stop in the country for a live concert as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, this November.

“Let us work together to protect our environment and keep the world safe, terima kasih,“ he said in a short clip, posted on his Facebook with a brief ‘See you in November!Coldplay’ caption.

This would be the first ever concert for the British rock band in Malaysia which is scheduled to be held on Nov 22, at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

It was reported that Coldplay kickstarted the tour in March 2022 in Costa Rica and is expected to perform in Tokyo, Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Jakarta and Perth, apart from Kuala Lumpur this November.

The band had pledged to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 50 per cent for the current tour compared to their 2016-17 world tour. -Bernama