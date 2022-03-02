PM wishes SPM students all the best

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today wished all candidates sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination, which starts today, the best of luck.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Ismail Sabri hopes the candidates will do their best for their future.

“Start with a prayer so that it will be easier to answer the exam questions. Pak Long loves you all. All the best,” he said.

The SPM, which will run until March 29, involves a total of 407,097 candidates with a total of 50,514 examination officers have been appointed and assigned to 3,382 examination centres nationwide to ensure the smooth process of the examination. — Bernama