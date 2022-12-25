PM wishes success to UiTM students participating in WUDC in Spain

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished success to students of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) who are participating in the World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC), to be held this Tuesday (Dec 27) until Jan 4, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.

Through a post on Facebook today, Anwar said he also provided the students with some contributions to help them with their expenses during their stay in Madrid, which was handed over by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, before they left yesterday.

“I’m also informed that students from the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM) and Universiti Malaya (UM) are also participating in the competition.

“I pray that they succeed in bringing glory to the country in Spain, InsyaAllah,“ he said.

The WUDC will be held at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Madrid, Spain. - Bernama