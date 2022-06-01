PM yet to meet Zuraida on cabinet post

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has yet to meet Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) to discuss her position as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

“I was told she is still on leave, so I have not met her yet. Insya Allah (God willing) once she has met me to discuss, I will make a decision,” Ismail Sabri told reporters after attending Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 48th anniversary celebration here today.

Asked whether Zuraida’s move to switch parties might lead to a Cabinet reshuffle, Ismail Sabri said the two matters were not related.

“It has nothing to do with a Cabinet reshuffle. She announced first but I do not know what will happen after this. She only quit Bersatu; she did not resign from the Cabinet. It’s different and for the Cabinet post she needs to discuss with me,” the prime minister said.

On May 26, Zuraida, who is the Ampang Member of Parliament, announced her decision to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia, and said she would meet Ismail Sabri to discuss her position in the Cabinet. - Bernama