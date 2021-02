KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has strongly denied claims made by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi that the three-day quarantine order had been gazetted for ministers returning from official trips abroad solely because the Prime Minister did not want to be quarantined after his official visit to Indonesia.

In a statement today, the PMO said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had been handed the home surveillance order and given the observation wristband to wear as soon as he arrived from Jakarta on Feb 5.

The statement said Muhyiddin is now undergoing quarantine at home.

“The slander hurled by Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi is malicious and aimed at tarnishing the good name of the Prime Minister,” the statement read.

The PMO said legal action will be taken against Mohd Puad if he fails to make a public apology over the matter. -Bernama