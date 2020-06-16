PMO denies claim Muhyiddin breached home quarantine

PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister’s Officer (PMO) has rubbished claims by Sarawak Report (SR) that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had breached his home quarantine last month to travel to Singapore for cancer treatment.

In a statement today, it described the article by the whistleblower site as scurrilous and malicious, stressing that the premier had indeed complied with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during his self-isolation.

“The prime minister had observed self-quarantine for 14 days from May 22 following the SOPs advised by the Health Ministry after he chaired a post-cabinet meeting which was attended by an officer who later confirmed positive of Covid-19.

“During the quarantine period, the prime minister strictly adhered to the SOPs and did not leave his house All official duties were conducted from home, including a video conference with Senior Minister of Defence (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) and Health director-general (Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah).

“Therefore, the allegation by SR that the prime minister had broken quarantine rules and flew overseas are baseless, and merely a fiction created by the writer,” it said.