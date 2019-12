PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has never met former police commando Azilah Hadri since the latter’s imprisonment for the murder of Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said it was widely reported today that Dr Mahathir shook his head and smiled when asked if he had met Azilah.

It said this question came at the tail-end of a press conference following the launch of Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya yesterday.

“There were also attempts to allude that Dr Mahathir was the Very Very Important Person (VVIP) who allegedly met with Azilah, who is on death row at the Kajang Prison, in February this year,” it added.

The statement said Dr Mahathir also dismissed allegations that the government was behind Azilah’s claim of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s involvement in the murder of Altantuya as stated in his (Azilah’s) recent statutory declaration.

As this involves the legal process, PMO said, the government would leave the matter to the relevant authorities to decide on the course of action. - Bernama