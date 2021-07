KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office today denied that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this evening as reported by a couple of news portals today.

A portal claimed that Muhyiddin was scheduled to have an audience with the King at Istana Negara later today following the latest crisis in the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Another news portal claimed that the meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was most likely to be held following the decision of Umno Supreme Council to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister. — Bernama