PMO: PM neither supports nor acknowledges any quarters trying to establish new party

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today stressed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim neither supports nor acknowledges any quarters trying to establish a new political party in the country.

In a statement, the PMO said it views seriously the unauthorised use of the Prime Minister’s name by any quarters.

“Such an action is very irresponsible and can bring about a negative impact on the credibility of the Honourable Prime Minister and the Government.

“As such, the PMO advises all members of the public not to be confused by unofficial statements issued by any quarters on the matter,” it said.-Bernama