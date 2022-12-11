PN also deserves credit for positive national economic growth: Muhyiddin

MUAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) should also be given credit for the positive national economic growth today as it was an impact from the recovery measures implemented by the previous PN government.

Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PN’s ability to manage the country, especially relating to economic recovery, should not be underestimated.

“So to me, when there is growth, it’s good. At least it’s the impact of our efforts and planning, especially in dealing with Covid-19 and reopening the economy in phases,” he told reporters after a walkabout in Pagoh near here yesterday.

The PN chairman said the measures the government took at that time encouraged investment and created jobs, and translated into a high gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of this year.

He admitted, however, that the national economic recovery efforts were not yet complete.

Therefore, PN’s 15th general election (GE15) manifesto was important as there were additional steps outlined to speed up the recovery process, especially in light of the global economic depression next year, he said when asked to comment on the extraordinary economic growth of 14.2 per cent in the third quarter.

Muhyiddin, who is defending his Pagoh seat, also said his being the prime ministerial candidate for PN was not merely a dream as claimed by UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi but a decision made by the PN supreme council.

“There’s basis and this is the decision of the PN leadership in selecting the PM candidate. If we want to form a government, the people need to know who he is. We need to be clear and transparent because this is the country’s future,” the Bersatu president said in response to Ahmad Zahid’s statement.

Ahmad Zahid said that PN was dreaming if they hoped that Muhyiddin would become prime minister a second time. - Bernama