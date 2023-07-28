PN announces candidates for three final states, Kuala T’ganu by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional(PN) tonight announced its lineup of candidates who will be fielded in the state elections in Terengganu, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan on August 12.

PN will be contesting all seats at stake in the three states, as in Selangor, Kedah and Penang announced last night.

In Terengganu, State PAS Commissioner Datuk Husain Awang announced the names of 32 candidates, with 27 of them from PAS and five from Bersatu.

Among the seats in focus are Ru Rendang and Batu Buruk which will be defended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi respectively. Muhammad Khalil is the son of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

PAS will also be fielding a female candidate, Zuraida Md Noor in Ladang.

In addition, Husain also announced Kuala Terengganu PN Head of Communications, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim as the PN candidate for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election which will take place simultaneously with the state polls on Aug 12.

He also said that all PN candidates contesting in Terengganu will be using the PAS logo.

In Kelantan, State PN chairman Datuk Ahmad Yakob unveiled 45 PN candidates, comprising 39 from PAS and six from Bersatu.

Among them are five new faces who are legal practitioners, namely Nik Asma’ Baharum Nik Abdullah for the Chempaka seat, Zameri Mat Nawang (Jelawat), Zubir Abu Bakar (Mengkebang), Ahmad Zakhran Mat Noor (Kemuning) and Wan Rohimi Wan Daud (Melor).

In the polls this time around, Kelantan PN will be fielding 23 new faces in total, with academic and corporate backgrounds, and two women candidates, Rohani Ibrahim in Tanjong Mas and Nor Asilah Mohamed Zin in Limbongan.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, state PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced the names of candidates for 34 out of 36 seats for the coalition.

Some of the names that stood out are former Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith, who will contest the Juasseh state seat, and Negeri Sembilan PN Youth chief Danni Rais (Klawang).

Ahmad Faizal also announced state PAS commissioner Rafiei Mustapha as the candidate for the Pilah seat.

He said the candidates for the other two state seats - Jeram and Sri Tanjung - will be announced tomorrow.-Bernama