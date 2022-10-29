PN candidate Radzi pledges to elevate Putrajaya to greater heights

PUTRAJAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Putrajaya parliamentary seat Datuk Radzi Jidin aims to elevate the progress of the area to a higher level especially in terms of public transport if given a mandate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Radzi said he would also focus on the maintenance of government quarters and improve parking facilities to boost Putrajaya’s image as a federal administrative centre.

“I am confident that Putrajaya voters will see PN as a better choice,” he told reporters after launching the national-level Short Story Writing and Anthology Publishing for Junior Writers Workshop here today.

In GE14, Radzi contested the Ketereh parliamentary seat but was defeated by Tan Sri Annuar Musa. He was then appointed a Senator on July 17, 2018.

The incumbent for Putrajaya is UMNO treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who in GE14 won the seat against PAS’ Zainal Abidin Kidam and PKR candidate Datuk Dr Samsu Adabi Mamat by a 3,372-vote majority. - Bernama