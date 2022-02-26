PN capable of planning, driving development in Johor - Muhyiddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is capable of planning and driving development in Johor and turn it into a developed state so that every Johorian will be able to enjoy its prosperity, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, called on all Johorians to support and vote PN candidates who are contesting in the Johor state election.

“This is the golden opportunity for Johorians to establish a clean, responsible state government that has integrity and is people-centric,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Muhyiddin also stressed that the 56 PN candidates were qualified, experienced individuals of good moral character who fulfilled the criteria needed to be an elected representative.

“Every selected candidate has undergone and passed a strict vetting process to ensure they are free from any wrongdoing, free from court cases such as corruption, embezzlement and misuse of power.

“All candidates will sign a declaration and take an oath rejecting all forms of corruption, power abuse and swear to undertake the responsibility and duty of forming a clean state government,” he added.

Today is nomination day for the Johor state election and voters will go the polls on March 12, with early voting taking place on March 8. — Bernama