PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) days could be numbered if Umno continues to rock the boat with regards to the Cabinet lineup.

Several party leaders have voiced their disappointment and dissatisfaction at the Cabinet that was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 9, claiming it was disproportionate and unfair towards Umno.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said yesterday conflict was bound to happen if the dissenting voices continue.

“It is understandable they are feeling this way as they have more parliamentarians compared with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, but fewer ministerial posts than them,” he told theSun.

“Umno would feel it has to be recognised accordingly, as without it, PN would not have materialised.

“But if Umno keeps on complaining, of course the coalition won’t be able to survive long. There will be conflict, and this will lead to a split. And I think Umno understands this implication.”

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman were among a number of Umno leaders who have criticised the new Cabinet.

Among other things, they pointed out that influential portfolios like the Agriculture Ministry and Rural Development Ministry were all given to Bersatu, which they said was an attempt for the party to consolidate grassroots support.

Jeniri said Umno should remain calm and not force anybody’s hands into committing another political crisis, just weeks after the toppling of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The government needs to survive until the next general election.

“We can’t afford to have another crisis, particularly on the back of the economic uncertainties and Covid-19 outbreak.

“These politicians should stop politicking.

“It is vital they remain intact and ensure stability, as the nation and economy are more important at the moment,” he said.

Political observer Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the internal fighting within PN was expected from the get go, adding that matters were made worse by the exclusion of several top Umno leaders from the Cabinet.

He believes that the decision by Muhyiddin to appoint more Bersatu MPs and PKR defectors into the Cabinet was a way of rewarding them for their part in forming the new government.

To pacify Umno leaders who were not appointed, Tajuddin said Muhyiddin is expected to appoint them into various other important positions, particularly in government-linked companies (GLC).

“The only way to make Umno happy is to give them something in return, and I expect Muhyiddin to do just that in his bid to steady the boat.

“In fact, that is something that PH and (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim failed to do when they were in power.

“This is why they could not retain their MPs and the reason behind the PKR defections,” he said.