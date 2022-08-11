PN election manifesto realistic, says Muhyiddin

JITRA: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) manifesto for the 15th general election is realistic and will not bring Malaysia to the brink of bankruptcy, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the manifesto was within the country’s ability and the promises would not affect the country’s finances.

Muhyiddin spoke to reporters after he went on a walkabout together with PN candidate for Kubang Pasu parliamentary seat Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail at Medan Selera PJ2 here today.

On Nov 6, Muhyiddin launched PN manifesto for GE15 which included focusing on boosting the economy through a RM5 billion Special Investment Promotion Fund and the creation of a million high-income job opportunities.

He said that overall, PN has outlined 12 pillars and 30 approaches with 234 offers to form a caring, clean and stable government. - Bernama