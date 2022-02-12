PN expected to announce candidates for Johor polls next week

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is expected to announce its list of candidates for the Johor state election next week, said PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah, who is also PN’s Johor election director, said all 56 candidates will be scrutinised to ensure they have not committed any offences before.

“Whoever we accept from component parties, we will scrutinise to see if they have criminal records, issues with the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). And only then will we name them as candidates,“ he told reporters after presenting Prihatin aid packages to the Johor Bharu Taxi Drivers Association here today.

In his speech at the ceremony, Hamzah, who is also Bersatu secretary-general, said he was confident that PN, which comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Sabah Progressive Party, could achieve success in the state election.

The Election Commission has set nomination day for Feb 26 and polling for March 12. - Bernama