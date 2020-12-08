PN govt in Perak should be retained - Umno

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council special meeting held last night has come to the conclusion that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in Perak involving Umno, PAS and PPBM assemblymen should be upheld.

The matter was informed by Umno Secretary-General Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) in a media statement after the meeting which lasted about an hour at Menara Dato’ Onn here, yesterday.

Apart from that, the special meeting decided that the Umno General Assembly would be held on Jan 31, 2021, at the Putra World Trade Centre with limited in-person attendance, and the rest joining in virtually.

He said the general assembly for the Women, Youth and Puteri wings would take place on Jan 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the respective Umno Division, Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meetings would be held from Jan 1-3, 2021.

“It will be held simultaneously in 191 Divisions and will be officiated by the respective Umno Division chiefs.

“For CMCO and EMCO areas, it can be held virtually. The quorum for the meetings is a quarter of the total number of delegates entitled to attend,“ he said.-Bernama