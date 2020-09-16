PN Govt to ensure Sabah, Sarawak rights preserved - Muhyiddin

SIBU: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government remains committed to ensuring the rights of Sabahans and Sarawakians, as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), are preserved, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

He said the Cabinet meeting on Sept 9 had agreed to form a Special Council on MA63, which he chairs and also membered by the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak, while federal ministers and other members will be appointed according to suitability, qualification and expertise.

“This Special Council will discuss issues pertaining to the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, among others their position as associate members under Article 112 of the Federal Constitution, MA63 and the Intergovernmental Committee reports, state security and education.

“The Special Council will be assisted by existing committees set up at ministerial and federal agency level based on relevant issues,” he said in his speech at the Malaysia Day 2020 celebration at the Sibu Indoor Stadium here tonight.

Elaborating, Muhyiddin hoped the formation of this council will resolve several issues pertaining to the rights of Sabahans and Sarawakians in line with the spirit of MA63 and provisions in the Federal Constitution. -Bernama

