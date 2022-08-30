PN in need of strategy

PETALING JAYA: Compared with the Umno special meeting last weekend and the PKR convention held in July, that were both geared to drum up grassroots support and win big in GE15, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) convention on Aug 27 and 28 would seem “flaccid”.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Azmi Hassan said PN had no specific strategy to motivate its members, or focus to face GE15.

“Even PAS leaders in Kelantan insisted the party should use its logo in states it controlled, and this showed the poor value of the PN logo, which was unveiled on Sunday.

“The discussion regarding GE15 was very limited and not specific. The only strategy the party leaders seemed to have is to invite other parties to work with them. It is going to be a very hard sell as a weak PN is the invitee,” he said.

“The Opposition should be the one inviting PN to join them if it (PN) was strong. However, the fact is that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is more influential. Hence, PN should seek out the Opposition parties to join forces and defeat Barisan Nasional (BN).”

Azmi said within PN’s grassroots as seen in Malacca and Johor, the more dominant machinery was from PAS compared with Bersatu, which does not have a very strong grassroots machinery.

It was the PAS campaign machinery that helped Bersatu and Gerakan during the polls in the two states, Azmi said, adding that coalition partners Bersatu and Gerakan cannot fully depend on the PAS machinery in GE15 as the party will emphasise winning Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said Bersatu and Gerakan need to buck up in terms of organising their grassroots machinery for GE15.

Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said there is no way for PN to go it alone if it wants to win seats in GE15. It needs to reflect on the coalition’s strengths before deciding to take on BN and PH in GE15.

“PN realises it needs to start making preparations for GE15. The coalition needs to learn from its defeat in Malacca and Johor, where it faced off BN and PKR and came out on the losing side.

“PN would only be dreaming if it thinks it can defeat BN in GE15. PN needs to work with PH, but that relationship has been poisoned by Bersatu due to the Sheraton Move, which saw the PH government lose power. Many leaders in PH will not want to work with Bersatu because of trust issues.”

He also said Bersatu, which is part of PN, is not as strong as it was before 2018. Its core strength today is made up of “frogs”, and whether such politicians can win is another issue altogether.

Jeniri added that Bersatu has also lost some leaders, such as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who played an important role in helping Bersatu win seats in GE14.

“PN must put aside its differences with PH if it wants to retain the seats it won in GE14. But the poisonous relationship makes this very difficult”.

He said issues that took centrestage in the last election were no longer relevant, which means there are fewer hot issues to raise during the polls. Hence, the Opposition needs to come up with a new narrative if it wants to defeat BN in GE15.

On Sunday, the five-party PN marked its second anniversary. About 1,300 delegates from Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and Sabah-based SAPP and Star gathered at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang for the convention.