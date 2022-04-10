PN must be consulted on decision to dissolve Parliament: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) must be consulted on any decision on the dissolution of Parliament, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, in a post on his Facebook account, said this was because PN was part of the coalition that formed the federal government today.

He said the matter was stated during a meeting between PN leaders and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Sri Perdana, Putrajaya yesterday.

“We discussed current affairs related to the interests of the people and the country.

“In this meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the cooperation with the PN in the federal government and gave his commitment to consult with the PN in determining the country’s key policies,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang; Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, and Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai. — Bernama