PN parties begin talks on seats ahead of state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties have begun discussions on allocation of seats for elections in six states due by the middle of this year.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said discussions on the matter were going on smoothly but no final decision has been made.

“No final decision, but we have had several discussions on the seats to be allocated to the parties. It’s like a family discussion (without problems),” he told reporters at the Parliament building here today.

Hamzah said discussions will include the logo to be used in PAS-ruled states, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

State elections are due for Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan by the middle of the year.

Yesterday, five menteris besar and a chief minister from the six states reached a consensus to consider announcing the dissolution of their respective state legislative assemblies in the last two weeks of June to make way for their state elections.

Meanwhile, on claims that Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had allegedly requested PN to allocate the party several seats to contest in the state polls, Hamzah said that was a sign that the former Kedah Menteri Besar was stuck in a desperate situation. - Bernama