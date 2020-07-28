PN Perak agrees to field Umno candidate for Slim by-election

KAMPAR: Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) has agreed to field a candidate from Umno to defend the Slim state by-election, which will be held on Aug 29.

The matter was disclosed by Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who would fully support the candidate in order to avoid a clash in PN.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise to be God), all parties in PN have agreed to field only one candidate, so there is no clash and so we will render our full support to the candidate,” he said after a land grant presentation ceremony, here today.

Commenting further, the Perak Mentri Besar said Bersatu would go to the ground and help the candidate to campaign in the by-election, while the election machinery has started work to ensure the candidate gets full support from the voters.

The Slim by-election will be held on Aug 29 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, on July 15.

Perak has 59 state seats and out of the total, PN has 32 seats, namely, Umno-led BN with 25 seats; Bersatu (four), PAS (three) while DAP has 16, Parti Amanah Negara (five), PKR (three), Independent (two) as well as Gerakan (one). - Bernama