PN prepared to prove bribery allegations untrue: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) claims to have strong evidence to refute allegations that the coalition had bribed voters in the 15th general election (GE15).

its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition’s defence team was prepared to prove the election petition filed by Terengganu UMNO were untrue.

“Of course when they challenge us by making a petition, we will make sure that we have the evidence to prove them wrong. The point is the petition was filed simply because they were dissatisfied.

“Nevertheless, our defence team will ensure that we will win,“ he told reporters after attending the PN Chinese New Year Open House at Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia headquarters here today.

Terengganu UMNO had earlier this month filed a petition to annul the results for the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary seats in GE15 which were all won by PAS, a PN component party.

The petition was filed in the Kuala Terengganu High Court on Jan 3 in accordance with the Election Offences Act 1954.

Terengganu UMNO Liaison chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said among the matters raised in the petition were allegations that PAS had bribed voters by distributing financial aid from the state government from Nov 15 to 17, 2022 a few days before GE15, through the i-Pension, i-Belia and i-Student initiatives.

Commenting on the distribution of money during the election, Hamzah who is Larut MP said at times they (recipients) asked for money from the candidates to repair their house.

“That’s why we have to be careful about our intentions when helping those who seek help,“ he said. - Bernama