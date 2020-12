KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of a Perikatan Nasional government presidential council would be a solid platform to strengthen cooperation between member parties and avoid conflicts, political analysts said.

Prof Datuk Dr Zainal Kling said the council would also be seen as strong in terms of being an organisation made up of not only party leaders but also by having a secretariat membered by the secretaries-general of parties in the PN government.

“This not only meets the demands of a basic need in politics but it is also a method to manage various component parties fairly.

“Issues need to be discussed at policy level and decisions reached would be based on the agreement of all parties in the PN government,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today for his views on the decision to form the council.

The idea for the council was first proposed by Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the party’s annual general assembly recently.

Yesterday, BERSATU secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said a meeting between the party leaders in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had unanimously agreed to establish a PN government presidential council to discuss government policies and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the government.

Echoing Zainal’s views, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Director of Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies, Associate Prof Datuk Dr Ismail Sualman said sharing a platform is always an important element of a government in ensuring continuity of governance.

“The presidential council is a council that advocates the principles of agreement or consensus proving that PN is a party that is not just all talk but one that has the unity of various parties at heart,“ he said.

In line with the council’s functions of allowing leaders to convey the views of their respective parties, especially on government policies, for the Cabinet’s attention, Ismail said all issues will be discussed to reach a consensus in ensuring the interests of the country and the people.

As such, he is of the view that only certain individuals in the council will be authorised to issue statements, this to avoid conflicts that could damage inter-party relations.

“If everyone is allowed to speak, then it would deviate from the original purpose of its formation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malay Consultative Council (MPM) Political Bureau chairman (MPM) Shahbudin Dew hopes to see unity within the council that reflects strong alliance among the leaders.

“MPM is of the view that this presidential council serves as a unifying platform for race and religion and once that transcends political parties. It is in line with Muhyiddin’s idea to see a united nation under the PN government, ”said Shahbudin.

Its formation is also in line with the hope that the PN government can establish strong cooperation in order to create long-standing political stability, he added.

“All party leaders need to strengthen cooperation for the sake of the country and the people,“ he said. — Bernama