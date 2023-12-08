PN’s Hanif Jamaluddin visits voting centre

SELAYANG: Perikatan Nasional’s Hanif Jamaluddin cast his vote just before 9.30am expressing his happiness as to how the voting process was on going.

He hoped more voters would come out to vote early.

He said the five voting centres he had visited the voter turnout was slow and he hopes by 6pm the voters would come out and do their duty.

When visiting the SJK (C) Selayang Baru, he said the voting pattern was different from GE15 as the voter turnout at the moment was a bit low but he was unable to comment about it.

He said at some voting centres with about 450 voters, only 50 had turned up.