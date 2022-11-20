PN scores upset wins in three seats in Penang

TASEK GELUGOR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) created major upsets to clinch three parliamentary seats in Penang - Permatang Pauh, Tasek Gelugor and Kepala Batas - in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Muhammad Fawwaz Mat Jan (PN-PAS) pulled off one of the biggest surprises in the polls yesterday by defeating incumbent Nurul Izzah Anwar of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Permatang Pauh with a majority of 5,272 votes. Permatang Pauh had been held by Nurul’s family since 1982.

Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Bersatu) also hogged the limelight by beating Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor by a 12,252-vote majority in Tasek Gelugor, while Dr Siti Mastura Mohamad (PN-PAS) toppled incumbent Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican of BN by 2,867 votes in Kepala Batas.

Wan Saiful, the Bersatu information chief, said he was surprised by the big margin of victory as BN’s Datuk Shabudin Yahaya had won the seat by just 81 votes in the last general election.

“This success would not have been possible without the wave of support from youths who want a clean and stable PN-led federal government under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,“ he told reporters after the results were announced at Institut Kemahiran MARA Seberang Perai Utara here this morning.

Siti Mastura said she would work hard to make Kepala Batas a much better place.

“We also want to bring transformation in terms of a more mature politics which involves the voices of young people,” she said.

Muhammad Fawwaz, the Penang PAS Youth chief, said he was grateful for the victory and hoped to fulfil the promises he made to voters in the next five years.

“I would like to apologise for any mistakes made during campaigning and want to unite the people of Permatang Pauh. We are all friends,“ he added.

PH won the other 10 parliamentary seats in Penang - Bagan, Bukit Mertajam, Batu Kawan, Nibong Tebal, Bukit Bendera, Tanjong, Jelutong, Bukit Gelugor, Bayan Baru and Balik Pulau. - Bernama