PN sent letter to Agong opposing GE15 be held this year: Report

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional cabinet ministers have reportedly sent a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to oppose holding the 15th general election this year.

Sources told NST that the letter dated Oct 3, was received by the palace on Oct 5 and were signed by 12 ministers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is scheduled for an audience with the Agong at 4pm today ahead of tomorrow’s cabinet meeting - the last before the tabling of Budget 2023 in the afternoon.