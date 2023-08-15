PN shortlists 15 names as possible candidates for Simpang Jeram, Pulai Polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has shortlisted 15 names to be considered as the two candidates who will be representing the coalition in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram by-elections on Sept 9.

Johor PN chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the list of names was sent to the party’s central leadership after a meeting on the matter was held in Seremban on Thursday.

“The shortlisted candidates are from Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

“Bersatu and PAS submitted three names each for the Simpang Jeram state seat while all three parties had three names each for Pulai parliamentary,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Dr Sahruddin said the potential candidates were a mix of old and new faces, selected based on several criteria, that includes them being active and clean party or community leaders.

“Johor PN leaves it to the wisdom of the central leadership to decide on the most suitable candidates,” Dr Sahruddin, who is also Johor Bersatu chairman, said.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Salahuddin, 61, who was the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and Amanah deputy president, died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar a day after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Nominations are slated for Aug 26 while early voting is on Sept 5.-Bernama