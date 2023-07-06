PN slammed over boycott of debate on AG’s Report

PETALING JAYA: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Opposition MPs have acted in a very irresponsible manner since the 15th General Election, DAP veteran leader Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang said today.

They not only challenged the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice to act in the national interest to provide political stability and ensure that there is national unity in plural Malaysia, but also undermined the important parliamentary role to provide check and balances against Executive excesses and abuses of power.

“In my nearly half a century in Parliament, I would have been ecstatic if the government-of-the-day had agreed to a parliamentary debate on the Auditor-General’s Report,” Lim said in a statement today.

“Yet the PN Opposition MPs plunged Parliament into a one-hour chaos in their opposition to debate the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report and even worse, carried out a boycott of debate itself.

“Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) did no service to her role as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman when she objected to the debate, when she should have stayed in the Chamber during the debate to hear what MPs have to say on the Auditor-General’s Report as guidance for the PAC.”

Lim pointed out that it would be ideal if there is a parliamentary rule for the Auditor-General’s Report to be debated, its reference to the PAC, and a parliamentary rule where the PAC report is then debated.

“But the boycott by the PN MPs have undermined the whole process.

“The question is when the PN MPs will act with greater responsibility to their parliamentary duties and functions,” he added.