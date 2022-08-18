PN submits request for official meeting with PM

PUTRAJAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has submitted a letter seeking for an official meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss several issues raised by the coalition.

The matter was confirmed by its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) today, who informed that his previous meeting with the Prime Minister was an informal one.

“I am a Cabinet minister, so I always meet the prime minister and when I met him last week, it was not official.

“That was a casual meeting where we just chatted, but officially I have requested for a new date for PN representatives to meet and present to him their demands,“ he said when met after launching a portal for complaints on bullying incidents here today.

On August 13, the Prime Minister said he had a meeting with PN two weeks ago, during the last week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting at the Parliament building, which was attended by Hamzah and PN treasurer Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Asked if the issue over the deputy prime minister post would be raised in the official meeting later, Hamzah said he would bring up all the requests made by PN. - Bernama