PN takes wait-and-see approach on collaboration with BN: Muhyiddin

MUAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it is too early to discuss the possibility of forging political collaboration with Barisan Nasional (BN) after the 15th General Election (GE15).

The former prime minister said, for now, PN would take the wait-and-see approach in regard to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi’s statement on their willingness to work with any coalition if BN is unable to secure a simple majority to form the government.

“I want to wait and see because this is just the first day (of campaign). Right now, I dare not say yes or no. This is not my prerogative as Bersatu president, because we have PN,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet with the local community Warung Lorong Paip here last night.

Muhyiddin said the matter would have to be discussed at the PN Leadership Council first before any decision can be made.

Muhyiddin was responding to an English newspaper report yesterday quoting Ahmad Zahid as saying that BN was ready to work with other coalitions if it failed to form a majority government after GE15.

Ahmad Zahid, who is defending his Bagan Datuk Parliamentary seat was quoted as saying that BN was ready for “whatever method” as long as it could form a politically-stable government. - Bernama