PN to announce candidates for Johor election on Thursday

PUTRAJAYA: The list of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates for the Johor state election has been finalised and will be announced in Johor this Thursday, said PN chairmanTan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The distribution of seats for the state election has been resolved among parties in PN. We are in the final stage of vetting,“ he told the media after chairing the National Recovery Council meeting here today.

PN consists of Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin was reported to have said that PN would contest all the 56 state seats in Johor.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election, with Feb 26 as nomination day and early voting is on March 8. - Bernama