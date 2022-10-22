PN to announce GE15 candidates in states they are contesting: Muhyiddin

KOTA BHARU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will announce the names of its candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) in the state they will be contesting, said its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

“This will enable the people of the affected states to know who the PN candidates are and from which party. Only after that can we set our target for seats, which is after the nomination, as only then will we know (whether the candidates are accepted by the people).

“InsyaAllah, we will see the progress,” he told reporters at a gathering held in conjunction with the 32-year celebration of the Kelantan government’s administration of developing with Islam at the compound of Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here last night.

Also present were PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu President, said PN would field its candidates in all the 222 parliamentary seats, including 27 seats that are considered critical, in GE15.

All PN candidates in GE15 will be required to sign a pledge to demonstrate their commitment to fighting corruption, as was done in the Johor and Melaka state elections, he said and expressed confidence of PN winning all the 14 parliamentary seats in Kelantan in GE15.

This is based on the strong cooperation between Bersatu and PAS in the state, he added. - Bernama