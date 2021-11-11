PN to announce its CM candidate only if it wins in Melaka state election

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will only be announcing its candidate for the Chief Minister (CM) post if this coalition of political parties wins in the upcoming Melaka State Election, says Bersatu information chief, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (pix).

“We will wait until after this election and if we win, we will definitely choose the best candidate as CM for Melaka. I will not comment more to avoid another issue from arising,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Also present were Melaka PAS commissioner, Datuk Kamarudin Sidek; state Gerakan chairman, Datuk Seri Michael Gan Peng Lam and state Bersatu deputy chief, Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub.

Wan Saiful was responding to a question on rumours that Masjid Tanah Bersatu division chief and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin who is contesting the Tanjung Bidara seat in the state election, would be the first woman to be appointed as Melaka CM if PN wins in this election.

Asked on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) openness to cooperate with other parties if it wins in this election, he said Bersatu would discuss it after the election.

“Firstly, our focus is on ensuring that PN has a clear majority of seats to enable us a form a stable government in Melaka. After this election, we will discuss the issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin said he was confident of contributing a seat under PN in this state election.

“Although PAS did not win here in the 14th General Election as that time, there were three-cornered contests and so on, PAS already has the core votes, hence we are expecting more votes under PN,” he added.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling in the Melaka State Election and Nov 16 for early voting following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the then Chief Minister. — Bernama