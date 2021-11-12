PN to announce Melaka CM candidate a day before state election — Muhyiddin (Updated)

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will announce its candidate for chief minister a day before the people of Melaka go to the polls on Nov 20, its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

He also said that the chief minister will be from Bersatu.

“We will announce, but why the announcement delay? That is our strategy.

“As Bersatu is contesting the most number of seats, it is only reasonable that trust (chief minister post) is given to a Bersatu candidate,” he told a media conference in Bemban today.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also confirmed that PN will launch its manifesto this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said a monitoring body would be formed to monitor the progress of the manifesto and ensure its promises are fulfilled.

“That is because we are not PH (Pakatan Harapan), PH promises the sun and the moon but can’t keep them, Tun M (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) said (PH’s) manifesto was not a holy book.

“We cannot be lying to the people, what we promise, we keep,” he said.

Muhyiddin also confirmed that PN’s Telok Mas operations room has been ordered to close after a Covid-19 case was detected.

However, he said another temporary operations room will be opened soon.

Muhyiddin also echoed the sentiments of candidates that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the election campaign were too strict.

“I am not happy as well. How are we to introduce our candidates when we are not allowed to even speak to the people?

“I understand the Health Ministry means well, but we are asking for the SOPs to be relaxed for a few days to give us more room to campaign,” he said.

On PN’s chances in the election, Muhyiddin said: “I don’t want to speculate, let the people of Melaka decide.”

In the Nov 20 election, PN will be fielding candidates in all 28 seats, with Bersatu contesting in 15, PAS (8) and Gerakan (5). — Bernama