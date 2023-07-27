PN to contest all seats in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) announced last night that it intends to contest all state constituencies in Selangor, Kedah and Penang.

In Selangor, its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the coalition will contest in 56 constituencies with 21 Bersatu candidates, PAS (17), Gerakan (eight) and 10 Bersatu associate members.

Two former ministers, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Rina Harun, are among the big name candidates, contesting in Hulu Kelang and Batu Tiga respectively.

Former Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh will contest in Dengkil while the daughter of former Selangor UMNO state liaison committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar, Nurul Syazwani will stand in Permatang.

In Kedah, PAS will field 21 candidates, Bersatu 12 and Gerakan 3. A total of 23 candidates are new faces, including academics and sports figures.

The academics contesting are former Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) vice chancellor Prof Haim Hilman, who will be fielded in Jitra and Prof Dr Muhammad Suffian in Bandar Baharu while footballer Baddrol Bakhtiar will stand in Gurun and former professional footballer Radhi Mat Din will represent PN in Alor Mengkudu.

Caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will defend his Jeneri seat.

In Penang, Gerakan had the majority of candidates at 19, followed by PAS (seven), PAS Supporters’ Asssembly (three), Bersatu (seven) and four Bersatu associate members.

State elections in Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang and Negeri Sembilan are slated for Aug 12, with nominations this Saturday and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama